In the US, LGBTQ Young People of Color Report Feeling Safest on TikTok

There are both good and bad sides to social media. And the LGBTQ+ community is sadly often the target of online hate. Yet, a recent report suggests that some social networks can have a positive impact on the mental health of members of this community. The findings of this research* by The Trevor Project may sound surprising. However, after surveying more than 28,000 young people aged 13 to 24 from the LGBTQ community in the US, the report reveals that TikTok is the “leading online space where the most LGBTQ young people of color reported feeling safe and understood," and that this experience could reduce the risk of suicide as well as lowering anxiety levels. “Feeling safe and understood in at least one online space is associated with lower suicide risk and lower rates of recent anxiety for all LGBTQ young people, and for LGBTQ young people of color in particular," the organization writes.

According to the report, young people from the LGBTQ community who reported feeling safe and understood in at least one online space were 20% less likely to attempt suicide in the past year, and 15% less likely to suffer from anxiety, than those who reported feeling unsafe online.

Advertisement

Also read: ‘Save Your Lives:’ Free Thai Boxing Lessons For LGBTQ People in Chile