In This Dogs Vs Cat Optical Illusion Challenge, We Have A Clear Winner

Optical illusions can be a fun way to test your observation and cognitive skills. But what if you put animals to the test with some tricky illusions? A video going viral on Twitter shows how three dogs and a cat would react to an optical illusion. There was a mat placed on the floor that tests depth perception. It looks like the floor has been sucked in and anyone who steps on it will fall into the hole. Naturally, the dogs who were put to the test first were wary of it. Two of the three dogs jumped over the mat. The last dog never even tried to cross the optical illusion. Then it is the cat’s turn. The four-legged friend casually sits on the mat, unbothered by it all. It seems that the cat had figured out the truth behind it.

What’s more, the cat even lies down on it casually. It’s almost like the furry companion is showing off how smart it is. The tweet alongside the clip reads, “Dogs vs Cat on optical illusion." Check out the clip right here:

Social media users were in stitches over the difference between the reactions of the cat and the dogs. A user shared their thought that cats are said to have nine lives, maybe that is why they do not care about many things. Another user expressed how they thought the cat was photoshopped. “The cat on the mat looks photoshopped! My poor brain!" wrote a user.

Another tweet read, “Because cats have seven other lives so they don’t care that much."

In another incident, a clip was shared on Twitter that showed a dog trying to save a cat’s life. The tweet alongside the clip read, “A dog dives to save his scared cat friend who has fallen into the water."

The video features a cat, almost drowning in a waterbody. It is trying to hold onto an object nearby with all its strength. The creature is visibly scared and not sure how it can get out of the water. That’s when we see an unlikely saviour trying to help the cat out. The dog first uses its jaws to grab onto the cat and bring it to the surface. The four-legged friend soon figures out that this is of no use. Not wasting a moment, it dives right into the water to help its friend out. The feline jumps onto the dog’s back and makes it way to the surface. The canine also swims out of the water.