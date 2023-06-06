In This Zoo, Elephants Perform Yoga Leaving Internet Stunned

Yoga helps maintain not just good physical health but also mental well-being. However, seeing an elephant or two doing the same is uncommon. A video in which a group of elephants is seen performing yoga is viral. The clip is from the Houston Zoo in US.

The elephants in this zoo are trained to practice yoga in their daily routine to maintain good health. They have been practising it on their regular schedule. Visitors coming to the zoo love to witness such uncommon practices. This has become an attraction in itself. This zoo has around 12 elephants, all of them frequent yoga practitioners. Among them, one is Tess, who is 40 years old and weighs around 3000 kg. Besides having such a huge body mass, Tess performs yoga very smoothly, including the postures that are not even easy for a human to perform.