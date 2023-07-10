In UP's Baghpat, Amid Heavy Rainfall, Overflowing Ponds Flood Houses

With the onset of the monsoon season, water logging has become a prevalent issue across the country. The heavy rainfall causes widespread flooding and water accumulation, creating inconvenience for residents and commuters. Many cities and towns are now grappling with the consequences of waterlogged roads, hindering transportation and posing safety risks. Such a similar situation has disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Unforeseen problems have emerged in Mubarikpur village of Baghpat tehsil, unveiling the shortcomings of government claims. Amid heavy rainfall, the overflowing ponds have resulted in the flooding of main roads, causing disruptions for commuters and residents. In addition, the roads have turned muddy, posing risks of accidents and injuries for pedestrians. Despite numerous complaints, no proactive steps have been taken by the authorities to tackle these issues.

The village roads have turned into waterlogged pathways. Regrettably, the rising water levels from the ponds have flooded the houses of residents, making the situation worse. Both commuters and villagers are facing significant difficulties due to the waterlogged main roads. Out of the five ponds in the Gram Panchayat, three have already started overflowing, making the situation even more urgent.

Advertisement

Arvind, a village resident, explained the severe consequences of the rain as the overflowing pond not only flooded the main roads but also reached his own house. Despite multiple requests for cleanliness measures, no action has been taken. The authorities were also notified about the urgent need to clean the pond, but regrettably, the problem has persisted without any resolution for an extended period.