In UP's Basti, Heats Takes Toll On Transformers; Dept Showers Them With Water

The scorching heat is affecting not only humans and animals but also machines. In an unusual turn of events, transformers, which typically provide us with comfort during unbearable temperatures, are now in need of comfort themselves. In a district, a peculiar incident has occurred where transformers require water to operate; otherwise, they shut down automatically.

A viral video from the Basti district showcases how people are attempting to cool down the transformers by bathing them with water and using fans to lower their temperature.

The video originates from the Kalwari power substation, where the transformers ceased functioning due to the intense heat of 46 degrees Celsius. Workers from the electricity department had to shower the machines with water and even install a fan to restore their functionality and ensure a steady power supply. This viral video has sparked concern and raised questions about the well-being of humans and whether machines like the “transformer bhaisaab" require such measures to cool down.