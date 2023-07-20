In UP's Basti, This Stork And Tea Vendor's Friendship Will Melt Your Heart

Friendships between humans and animals have a unique ability to blossom into some of the most precious bonds in the world. Their connections can become unbreakable, bridging the gap between species and warming hearts with their affection. Such a heartwarming story comes from a quaint village in Basti, where an endearing friendship has developed between a Stork and a tea stall vendor.

In the village of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh, an extraordinary bond has taken root between a magnificent Stork and a kind tea stall vendor. Like clockwork, the Stork makes its way to the humble tea stall early in the morning. The vendor and the bird share moments of camaraderie, walking around the village together and sharing meals in each other’s company. This touching companionship has been blossoming for the past three months.

According to the tea vendor, Bhagwati Lohar, the Stork first arrived three months ago. When he called out to it, the bird responded, drawing closer. Since then, they have shared this delightful routine of spending time, sharing food and creating unforgettable memories. The Stork has even ventured to the doorsteps of nearby villagers, who have embraced it with open arms, providing food and water to their newfound feathered friend.

Advertisement

For the tea vendor, the Stork has become like a member of his family. It eagerly waits for him at the stall, a loyal companion ready to embark on their daily adventures. When hunger strikes, the Stork knows precisely where to turn - to its beloved “tea vendor uncle" for nourishment. When regular food isn’t available, the caring vendor ensures that the bird is never left hungry, offering it chips or namkeen with love.