In UP’s Jhandewali Mata Mandir, A Unique Bond Between A Cat And A Dog

We have often heard stories of religious places, where even the most aggressive individuals display extraordinary tranquillity. In Meerut, there is one such remarkable sight of a pet dog and a wild cat living together in harmony as friends. The unlikely friendship between these two animals never fails to astonish the observers. It serves as a beautiful example of unity and companionship.

In Badhla Kaithwara, located 20 kms away from Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), a fascinating scene has captured the attention of the entire district. The talk of the town revolves around an extraordinary friendship between a dog and a cat. This unique bond is observed within the premises of the Jhandewali Mata Mandir in the village. Mahant Kardam Muni Maharaj, the temple’s spiritual leader, shared with News18 that the dog, whom he affectionately named Chetak, is his beloved pet.

It’s heartwarming to hear about the special bond between Chetak, the pet dog and Sumo, the wild cat at the temple premises in Meerut. Every day, Sumo visits the temple. They respond when called by their names, rushing to their human friends. Interestingly, when they are apart, they seem restless and actively seek each other out. Upon reuniting, their interactions depict a joyful reunion, as if they were long-lost companions. Their connection truly showcases the power of friendship and love beyond boundaries.