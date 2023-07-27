In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Man Sleeps On Cot As Crocodile Rests Under It

A crocodile was spotted under the cot in a village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The crocodile was found in the bedroom, and astonishingly, a man slept on top of it all night without realising its presence. This unusual event occurred at Lala Ram’s house near Bhira Police Station. When the family members woke up in the morning, they were shocked to discover the crocodile resting under the cot. Fearful for their safety, they hurriedly fled the house and spread the news among the villagers. A crowd gathered to witness the situation, and the forest department and police were notified promptly.

Unfortunately, the officials couldn’t reach the location in time. Consequently, the villagers took it upon themselves to rescue the crocodile after nearly an hour and thirty minutes of struggle. They carefully secured the crocodile’s mouth with a rope and attempted to place it in a sack. By the time they succeeded in capturing the reptile, the officials had arrived and took control of the situation.

The forest department took charge of the crocodile and released it into the Sharda River. The assumption is that heavy rainfall and flooding in the river might have forced the crocodile to venture out of its habitat. Fortunately, no one was harmed during this incident and the crocodile was safely returned to its natural environment.