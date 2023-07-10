In US, 36 School Kids Hospitalised After Falling Sick While Playing With An Ouija Board

In a bone-chilling incident, 36 students at San Francisco de Asís School in Timbiquí, Colombia were diagnosed with symptoms like fainting, temporary loss of sight, and anxiety. According to a report published in The Mirror, students faced this problem after they were playing with an Ouija board at the school. Reportedly, the school’s rector, Emilio Balanta dispersed holy water onto the group and was heard muttering a prayer. He revealed more about this incident to The Mirror and said that it is a very unusual phenomenon that occurred.

According to him, a girl started to struggle and others held her tightly so that she would not harm herself. Emilio said that another girl also started to have the same problem. He added that some have said that this unfortunate incident happened because of the Ouija board. Emilio Balanta shared that the others believe it was because of an online challenge students have found on the internet. “They are the two versions, but no one has verified it yet," he said.