In Viral Video, Vehicles Disappear After Taking A Turn To Nowhere

Social media is a bustling hub of activity in the virtual world, offering a wealth of content across a variety of fields. From captivating pictures to humorous memes and intriguing videos, there’s no shortage of something new to explore. Some videos are interesting while some of them simply confuse the users. One such video posted on Twitter has left audiences bewildered by its perplexing nature, capturing their attention and sparking intrigue. The video shows vehicles taking a turn on a bridge only to vanish. With no exit point, there seemed to be no logical answer as to where the vehicle went.

“Can anyone explain? Please," read the tweet accompanying the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has gained massive engagement online with over 30 million views along with a flood reaction from Twitter users. While many people could not believe what they were witnessing, there were also others who attempted to solve the puzzle.

A user replied, “Rooftop looks like a river. Once you watch the video you can not see it. A demonstration that everyone wants to see what is provided. Simply suggest something strange is happening and the brain will create the strangeness."

A person theorised, “Easy. It’s perspective. What you see in front is actually a rooftop. You can even see the support legs for the walls and the asphalt flashing. The road is much lower and the roof then hides it. It was good though!"

“No problem: the corner that you are looking at is a balcony. This is an optic illusion created by a strong zoom, which makes the background seem just as close as the foreground," said one claiming the video to be an optical illusion.

One user guessed it to be a tunnel saying, “Seems to me, they are going in a tunnel…could be wrong."

A Twitter user suggested that it is actually a building with a top that looks like a bridge with an underpass. The camera is put in an angle that doesn’t show the complete picture and in reality, the cars are turning onto a street.

The particular clip had also gone viral in 2019 leaving the social media population confused.