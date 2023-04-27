'Inception-Type' Running Between The Wickets Leaves Twitter In Splits

There is no shortage of exciting moments when it comes to cricket. But there are times when the game takes a funny turn instead of a thrilling one. Wonder what we are talking about? Well, this video going viral on Twitter proves that cricket can sometimes be a complete comedy of errors. This specific video features running between the wickets and poor fielding in such a hilarious combination that it will surely leave you in splits. Now, we are not giving away anything more about the video. Trust us when we say it has to be seen to be believed.

The clip was shared by an account named Out of Context Cricket. It shows a local cricket game in place. It is not known where and when the clip was recorded.

Users were left laughing out at the footage. People could not resist making jokes about the video. “Legend says they are running between the wickets till date," an account joked.

“It’s called I will run, do whatever you want to do," a comment read.

Some called the footage an ‘Inception-type’ version of running between the wickets. This video is the answer to, “how would an inception type movie about running between the wickets be?" wrote one person.

A few users called the clip a case of team work and team failure at the same time.

“This is how Usain Bolt was born," an individual quipped.

Others were confused about the rules. “But ball goes dead right after they hit the stumps for the first time on the 2nd run right?" one person asked.

If you think this was the extent of hilarious moments in cricket, think again. A video that went viral recently will force you to re-evaluate what the term fielding means. A player’s dismal attempt at going after a ball in a local cricket tournament left people in splits.

After his multiple missed attempts, the player just laid on the ground.

Another clip that grabbed attention a few days ago, was the exact opposite of this footage and showed a brilliant effort by two fielders.

Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as the ball landed in the hands of a third fielder.

