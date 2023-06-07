'Incredible March': Tiger Cubs Follow Their Mother’s Footstep In Viral Video

Do you love to watch adorable animal videos on a loop? Here, we bring you the incredible visuals of four tiger cubs following the footsteps of their mother. It was Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda who shared a video of the aww-dorable moment via Twitter on Tuesday, June 6. Set against the backdrop of what seems to be a dry grassland area, the video opens with the four tiny members of the streak marching toward the adult tigress of their tribe.

With two safari jeeps parked in the background, the cubs appear to be in good sync for most part of the video, before one of them derails from the track. However, it doesn’t take long for the young one to find his way back. As soon as they draw closer to the tigress, all the cubs line up behind her and continue their walk. “The unforgettable sight of four tiger cubs marching toward their mother," the IFS officer captioned the video.

Take a look at it here:

Within a day, the video has amassed over twenty-four thousand views on Twitter. Many users lauded the tiger tribe’s “incredible march." Some of them also ended up calling them “cuties." A user commented. “Wow! Marvelous to see 5 Tigers together. We can say the efforts of Indians paid off in growing the numbers of their national pride."

Another added, “Wow. Stunning video."

This comes just months after Susanta Nanda shared a similar video of another streak of tigers in the wild. The video captured a tigress crossing a dirt road along with her tiny cubs. A safari jeep can be seen parked in the background at a safe distance. It is the mother who first covers the distance, while the two cubs follow suit. At one point, the tigress turns around to ensure the safety of her kids. Toward the end, the family disappears into the wild. While sharing the previous clip, the IFS officer shared a poignant message about a mother’s unconditional love. “Follow the footsteps of the mother. It will lead to the right destination," he wrote. Catch a glimpse of the family here: