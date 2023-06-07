Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » IND vs AUS WTC Final: Teams Wear Black Armbands for Victims of Odisha Train Tragedy, Twitter Reacts

WTC Final: Team India and Australia wear black armbands, observe a minute's silence to pay tribute to victims of Odisha train accident. Twitter hails the gesture.

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 16:01 IST

Delhi, India

IND vs AUS WTC Final: Teams Wear Black Armbands for Victims of Odisha Train Tragedy, Twitter Reacts (Photo Credits: Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra)
The highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final commenced today with Team India choosing to bowl first against Australia at The Oval. Prior to the start of the game, a solemn moment transpired as the International Cricket Council (ICC) arranged for a minute’s silence to honor the victims of the tragic Odisha train incident. Both the Indian and Australian players joined in to express their condolences. Additionally, as a mark of respect, the players are wearing black armbands throughout the game to honour the nearly 300 lives tragically lost in the devastating incident that occurred last Friday.

“The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives," the BCCI said in a statement.

The board’s gesture garnered reactions from internet users, who swiftly expressed their appreciation. One user remarked, “Great gesture," while another user emphasised the significance, stating, “Great purpose and initiative to play cricket with passion, the fabric of our culture. To win as one. Together as one country."

Check Internet Reactions:

    • As India features in the WTC Final for the second time, memories of their previous loss to New Zealand in the inaugural edition resurface. Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, India fell short in the summit clash. In a notable decision, Ravichandran Ashwin has been excluded from the playing XI, leaving Ravindra Jadeja as the sole spinner. Team India has opted for Umesh Yadav as the fourth seamer, joining Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur.

    Meanwhile, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown as India aims to end their ICC title drought. Ahead of the final, during a press conference, Rohit Sharma was questioned about the potential additional pressure stemming from India’s prolonged wait for an ICC title. In response, the captain stated, “We are aware of what the team has won and what they haven’t won. It is not useful to just think about it again and again."

    first published: June 07, 2023, 15:47 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 16:01 IST
