IND vs AUS WTC Final: Teams Wear Black Armbands for Victims of Odisha Train Tragedy, Twitter Reacts

The highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final commenced today with Team India choosing to bowl first against Australia at The Oval. Prior to the start of the game, a solemn moment transpired as the International Cricket Council (ICC) arranged for a minute’s silence to honor the victims of the tragic Odisha train incident. Both the Indian and Australian players joined in to express their condolences. Additionally, as a mark of respect, the players are wearing black armbands throughout the game to honour the nearly 300 lives tragically lost in the devastating incident that occurred last Friday.

“The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives," the BCCI said in a statement.

The board’s gesture garnered reactions from internet users, who swiftly expressed their appreciation. One user remarked, “Great gesture," while another user emphasised the significance, stating, “Great purpose and initiative to play cricket with passion, the fabric of our culture. To win as one. Together as one country."

Check Internet Reactions:

