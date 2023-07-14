'What a Downgrade': Cricket Fans Call IND vs WI Series 'Snoozefest', Compare it to Ashes

The first Test between Team India and the West Indies showcased an exemplary performance by the Indian team over the initial two days. After bowling out the hosts for 150 runs in Dominica, India secured a commanding 162-run lead by the end of Day 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, a 21-year-old opener making his Test debut, displayed his brilliance by smashing an unbeaten century of 143 runs at Stumps on Thursday, as India aimed to establish a significant advantage over the Windies. However, following a productive second session with quick run-scoring, India adopted a more cautious and steady approach, which left some viewers and cricket fans frustrated both on and off the field.

During a session where 32 overs were bowled, India scored only 67 runs without losing a single wicket. While Jaiswal appeared untroubled in the last session, except for a significant LBW appeal by Kemar Roach in the 103rd over, Virat Kohli took his time to settle down and adjust to the playing conditions. He initially appeared a bit scratchy and, therefore, showed respect for the relatively subdued West Indian bowling attack.

This triggered the ire of Twitter users, who labelled the IND vs. WI Test Series a ‘snoozefest’ in comparison to the Ashes, which is renowned as the ultimate embodiment of Test cricket - a rigorous examination of skill, mental fortitude, and endurance over five grueling days.

One user commented, “Indian batsmen are playing cricket like ’90s batters. Too much defensive batting makes test cricket boring. Scoring at least 4 runs per over is good." Another user expressed, “Imagine being newly hooked on Test cricket by the Ashes and then deciding to watch this India-West Indies game; you’d be put off for life."

Meanwhile, alongside Yashasvi, India’s captain Rohit Sharma also achieved his 10th Test century, scoring 103 runs and contributing to a formidable 229-run partnership for the opening wicket.