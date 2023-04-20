Trends :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
Home » Viral » India is Set to Overtake China as Most Populous Country and Memes are Crowding Desi Twitter

India is Set to Overtake China as Most Populous Country and Memes are Crowding Desi Twitter

India's population is set to cross China's by mid-2023 as per UN estimates. Desi Twitter's response? Memes.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 08:06 IST

New Delhi, India

India population memes are going viral on Twitter. (Photo: Reuters)
India population memes are going viral on Twitter. (Photo: Reuters)

India is all set to surpass China to become the world’s most populous country with a population of 1.428 billion, as per a UN report. The United Nations Population Fund’s State of World Population report showed India’s population to be almost three million more than China’s at mid-year. India also has a much younger population as compared to China which has an ageing population. This estimate, released by the UN, pertains to the size of the national population at mid-year.

On the Internet, there’s only one way you could go from here: memes. We “won" but at what cost? Although these memes are clearly tongue-in-cheek, there are many reasons that a couple may choose to have multiple children, economic insecurity being one of them.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

UN has been collecting and releasing population data since 1950, and since then, this is the first time that India’s population has crossed China’s. As per the UN report, 25% of the people in India are in the 0-14 age category, 18% were in the 10-19 age category, 26% in the 10-24 age category, 68% in the 15-64 age category and 7% are aged 65 years or older.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 08:05 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 08:06 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks