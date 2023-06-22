India VS Pakistan: People Hold Banners Calling For Peace After Football Match in Bengaluru

India opened their SAFF Championship campaign with a massive win over Pakistan in Bengaluru. Sunil Chhetri bagged a hattrick. The footballer struck in the 10th, 15th and 74th minutes of the match. However, for Pakistan, there was a delay in landing due to some visa issue. The squad arrived in Bengaluru only a couple of days ahead of their SAFF opener. Amid all of this, a video which has surfaced online shows the audience in the stadium, all standing up, as the Pakistan National Anthem plays in the background.

Uploaded on Twitter by a user named ‘Sudipto Mondal’, the video is a panning shot of the stadium. People can be seen holding flags and standing in order to honour the anthem. As per the caption of the video, there were banners that called for peace and love.

“At the India-Pakistan football match in Bengaluru: banners calling for peace and love, the crowd standing for both the Indian and Pakistani national anthems. My city," read the caption. Here, have a look for yourself:

The video, since being uploaded, has garnered over 25K views. “Cheers for Bangalore," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Great Bangalore and it’s subjects, they again proved they are with peace within and outside. They won the match and hearts. Looking forward 2024 peace prevails everywhere and every match won to our nation, our players our pride."