Indian Bullfrogs, A Colourful Sight During Their Mating Season In Monsoon

The Indian Bullfrog, scientifically named Hoplobatrachus tigerinus, is an amphibian mostly seen during the monsoon season in India. When the much-awaited rain arrives, these frogs come out from their concealed burrows, showcasing their vivid hues to nature. The Indian Bullfrog may not initially catch your eye with its appearance, but its transformation can be quite remarkable. Throughout most of the year, both males and females display a rather dull khaki-olive-green coloration. During the mating season, there is a significant change in them: the males adorn themselves in vibrant attire, putting on their finest suits to attract the attention of the females.

During the mating season, the male Indian Bullfrog undergoes a striking transformation. Its skin takes on a vivid yellow hue, while its vocal sacs — used for calling their mates — turn a brilliant blue. Although the exact mechanism behind this colour change remains uncertain, it is believed that the intensity of these vibrant colours is associated with increasing the male’s attractiveness to its potential mates.

This conspicuous appearance also makes the male more noticeable to predators. Despite the increased risk, the pursuit of a mate seems to outweigh the potential dangers, and the male Indian Bullfrog embraces this trade-off as a small price to pay for their chance to find a mate.

Indeed, the Indian Bullfrog’s courtship rituals go beyond mere visual displays. When the initial rains moisten the dry ground, male bullfrogs gather near water bodies and inflate their vibrant blue vocal sacs. Throughout the night, they emit deep, resonant calls that are as distinct and individual as human fingerprints.