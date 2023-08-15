Indian Flag Displayed At Burj Khalifa Day After Video of Pakistani Meltdown on Independence Day

Today, on India’s Independence Day, Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up in India’s tricolor as it displayed the colours of our national flag. A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows the world’s tallest building lit up as the Indian National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, plays in the background. X user ‘Mufaddal Vohra’ took to the microblogging site and shared the video, giving goosebumps to many.

“Indian flag at the Burj Khalifa with the national anthem. A goosebumps moment!" wrote X user as he shared the viral video. Here, have a look:

This comes just a day after Pakistanis created ruckus in Dubai. A video that went viral from Dubai showed hundreds of Pakistanis fuming after the Burj Khalifa did not display the Pakistan flag. The video showed huge crowds of Pakistani nationals waiting near the Burj Khalifa during midnight as they expected that it will be lit up with the colours of their national flag. However, to their disappointment, this did not happen.

However, it must be noted that the Pakistan flag was, in fact, displayed at the Burj Khalifa, a video of which was shared on social media platforms including Meta’s Instagram by the iconic structure’s official pages.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read:

“#BurjKhalifa lights up to celebrate The Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Wishing the people of Pakistan a day filled with pride, unity and prosperity as you celebrate the rich heritage and achievements of your great nation. May the future hold even greater success and happiness for all Pakistanis. Happy Independence Day!"