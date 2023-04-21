Indian Journalist Calls 'Malpua' Country’s 'Worst Sweet' and Desi Foodies Are Hella Triggered

India is a land of different cultures and cuisines. From Chhole Bhature in the North to Podi Idli in the South, we have it all. While Rajasthan is known for its Laal Maas and Dal Bhaati Choorma, Bihar is known for its Litti Choka. Like this, every state has its own speciality. Like this, we also have multiple desserts, owing to the sweet tooth that Indian possess. Now, Indian journalist Shiv Aroor, took to the micro blogging site Twitter and deemed ‘Malpua’ as ‘India’s worst sweet.’

For those who don’t know, ‘Malpua’ is a traditional North Indian pancakes-like dish which is made using wheat flour, jaggery or sugar and cardamom powder. It is most famous in states like Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Shiv took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “It’s time to declare that India’s worst sweet is Malpua."

The tweet, since being uploaded, has gone viral and has multiple responses. “Malpua is not that bad. Probably Mysorepak is the worst," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “People who do not consider themself a sweet tooth should not be allowed to comment on which sweet is good or bad. You guys have no taste whatsoever. Ghevar, Kaju Katli, Maysor Pak, Malpua (These are just some of the best sweets you can have)." Here are a few responses:

