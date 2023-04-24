Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Indian Man Turns Women Wearing Makeup into Burgers in Latest Episode of Casual Sexism

In today's episode of casual sexism on Desi Twitter, women are burgers.

A Twitter user compared women before and after makeup to burgers. (Credits: Via Twitter)
In today’s episode of casual misogyny on Twitter, guess what food item women are! It’s burgers. When you’re a woman, you’re given a beauty standard to adhere to, not doing which is considered a grave failure on your part, but you cannot adhere to said standard by wearing makeup. You also cannot adhere to it without wearing makeup. You might call it a double-edged sword situation out there, NBD. Where do we go from here, you ask? Well, clearly not Twitter.

An Indian man compared women before and after makeup to a shriveled and a shiny, plump-looking burger respectively. If that was not enough, he also tweeted, “people who get offended at mere factual opinions are the real problems, treat them like one." The ratio, fortunately, has been brutal.

“I would like to congratulate women on their promotion from kinnow to burger," one Twitter user wrote. “We JUST were oranges a few days ago," another tweeted. “Y’all will compare women with anything. Aj hum burger hai, kal golgappe ho jayenge," reads one tweet.

What’s next? Pizza, maybe?

