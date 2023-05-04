Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Indian-origin Ajay Banga to be World Bank President, Desis Celebrate 'Proud Moment'

Ajay Banga is set to be the next World Bank president- the only Indian-American and Sikh-American to head either the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Ajay Banga will take over as World Bank president on June 2. (Photo: Reuters)
Indian-origin Ajay Banga has been confirmed as the next president of World Bank and Desis on social media are having a proud moment. Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, was born in Pune and graduated in Economics from Delhi’s prestigious St Stephen’s College. He went on to complete his MBA at IIM, Ahmedabad. He joins an expansive list of Indian-origin individuals taking various prestigious global positions- the likes of UK PM Rishi Sunak, a host of tech CEOs like YouTube’s Neal Mohan, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, among others.

Banga will assume the position on June 2, when he will be taking over from David Malpass. Banga is also the first-ever Indian-American and Sikh-American to head either of the two top international financial institutions – the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Currently, he is the vice chairman at General Atlantic.

