Indian-origin Scientist Makes Plant-based Meat More Juicy With No Fat

An Indian-origin scientist in the UK is spearheading research to make plant-based meat more juicy without adding fat. One of the biggest obstacles to the uptake of plant-based alternatives to meat is their very dry and astringent feel when they are eaten. Scientists, led by Professor Anwesha Sarkar at the University of Leeds, are revolutionising the sensation of plant proteins, transforming them from a substance that can be experienced as gloopy and dry to one that is juicy and fat like.

The only substance they are adding to the plant proteins is water.

To bring about this change, the team created plant protein microgels, through a process called microgeletion.

Plant proteins — which start off as dry with a rough texture — are placed in water and subjected to heating.

This alters the structure of the protein molecules which come together to form an interconnected network or gel which traps water around the plant proteins.

The gel is then homogenised, which breaks the protein network into a microgel made up of tiny particles that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Under pressure, as they would be when they are being eaten, the microgels ooze water, creating a lubricity akin to that of single cream.

“What we have done is converted the dry plant protein into a hydrated one, using the plant protein to form a spider-like web that holds the water around the plant protein," said Professor Sarkar.

This gives the much-needed hydration and juicy feel in the mouth.

“Plant-based protein microgels can be created without having to use any added chemicals or agents using a technique that is widely available and currently used in the food industry. The key ingredient is water," she said.

The research team, who published their findings in the scientific journal Nature Communications, said the dryness of plant proteins has been a “key bottleneck for consumer acceptability".

With the breakthrough, the research team hope consumer interest in plant-based proteins will be revitalised, encouraging people to reduce their reliance on animal products for protein intake, a necessary step if global climate change targets are to be met.

More than half of the 18 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents produced each year from food production comes from rearing and processing animal products.