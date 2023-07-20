Indo-Pak Duo Celebrates 3 Decades Of Friendship In The 'Subcontinent Melting Point' London

College friendships hold a unique and cherished place in an individual’s life. People tend to prioritize short-term friendships these days, often perceiving that college friendships inevitably dissolve upon the end of college. Contrary to this, an Indian man, based in London, broke the stereotypes by maintaining his college friendship for an astounding 31 years. Yes, you read that correctly! This friendship is currently winning hearts on the internet as Rathin Roy shared a picture with his Pakistani friend Ali Cheema on his Twitter.

Both Rathin Roy and Ali Cheema, hailing from the same backgrounds, accomplished their PhD degree at the University of Cambridge as scholarship recipients. Their journey began at Cambridge, where they formed a deep bond of friendship that has stood the test of time, lasting for an impressive 31 years. In the heartwarming picture shared by Rathin, the best friend’s duo can be seen posing, both twinning and winning in pink shirts.

The caption of the post reads, “Rathin Roy PhD (Cambridge). India citizen Ali Cheema PhD (Cambridge). Pakistan citizen Scholarship students ordinary background. 31 years of friendship, collegial affection. We can still meet without being lynched. Thank you, London the melting pot of the subcontinent."

Take a look at the tweet shared by Rathin Roy on his Twitter account:

Since posted on July 17, the tweet has garnered 75.8k views and many reactions. Internet users were amazed to witness their 31-year-old friendship. Some of them even revealed that their classmates are also from neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A Twitter user shared, “In London, my hairstylist hails from Pakistan and are huge Virat Kohli fan. Our conversations flow from cricket to hair care advice. Never noticed a shred the hostility our local media implies between both nations."

One individual added, “Wow… You both have same shirt shade too, shows your affection for each other… Stay happy."

“I happy to come across this post," said another.