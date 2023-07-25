'Indian Teachers Are Best': Foreigners Thanking YouTube Mentors on Twitter Will Make Khan Sir Proud

Who wouldn’t know Khan Sir? His unique teaching style through YouTube has made him a household name, and countless students aspire to have a mentor like him. But amidst the fame of this incredible educator, there are many unsung heroes of online education who’ve also won hearts with their ability to tackle students’ problems effortlessly, providing unwavering support at all times. These educators have, indeed, sparked a wave of reliability and trust among students, who now readily turn to YouTube to seek guidance from such exceptional teachers.

Interestingly, it’s the Indian teachers on this video-sharing platform who have stolen the spotlight, earning immense popularity even among foreign students. In a viral tweet that has taken the internet by storm, people from all corners of the globe have come together to applaud these Indian teachers for their invaluable videos that have helped students enormously in their studies.

Twitter page, @HumansNoContext, posted a picture comparing ‘How a professor vs. a friend vs. an Indian YouTube guy explains things’. The result? No brownie points for guessing who aced the ‘keep it simple and straight’ category, akin to a road! The image went viral, raking in over 9.5 million views and a flurry of comments, most of them coming from beyond Indian borders.

Check Viral Pic:

In the comments section, students couldn’t stop singing praises. “Those Indian YT videos with 2-3k views saved me from failing Physics & Ochem classes," exclaimed a grateful user. “They’re life savers. They invented solutions," chimed in another. “Life choices and where they lead you," marvelled a third.

“God bless India. Half of the math and programming world would be lost without them. Its soo obvious their civilization was based around spiritual enlightenment," said the fourth one.

Amidst the overwhelming appreciation, every Indian felt a surge of pride. “After reading the replies, feeling proud," said one commenter. “These comments are so good," giggled another.