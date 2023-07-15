How an Indian Account Dedicated to Cricket Has More Twitter Impressions Than President Joe Biden

Twitter continues to reign as one of the most popular social media platforms, attracting millions of users daily. Despite the introduction of ‘Threads,’ a clone app by Mark Zuckerberg that seemed to pose a challenge to Twitter, recent trends indicate that the platform has maintained its popularity. The initial surge in search traffic following the launch of Threads, which appeared to be directed against Elon Musk, has now subsided, and Twitter has remained steadfast in its prominent position. However, within the realm of Twitter’s popularity, a new development has emerged. Several screenshots shared on the platform display an app’s metric that calculates an account’s influence, revealing that an Indian Twitter account dedicated to cricket has garnered higher impressions than the official account of US President Joe Biden.

As highlighted on a website called ‘Notus’, Mufaddal Vohra’s account attained the 55th rank, while Biden secured the 60th rank on Social Capital, a Notus metric that measures an individual’s influence based on engagement. Mufaddal Vohra, or ‘Mufa’ as he is known, boasts an impressive 475.9 million on the social capital metric, while Biden follows closely with 454.5 million!

The news of Mufa’s achievement spread quickly among the Indian community on Twitter, and people began hailing him as a legend. Proudly celebrating his accomplishment, one Twitter user wrote, “Legend Mufa, even ahead of US President Joe Biden. Congratulations, brother!" Another exclaimed, “Mufa is more popular than the US President!"

Even a fan parody account of Musk couldn’t resist sharing their elation at outperforming Biden and expressed their thrill on Twitter.

Interestingly, even another Indian Twitter account dedicated to cricket, CricCrazyJohns, showed higher impressions than Biden, as per trends checked by News18 before publishing this article.