Indian Twitter Lists Shows With 'Zero Haters' And The List is Never Ending

Indians took to Twitter and listed shows with zero haters. Have a look for yourself.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 11:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Twitter Lists Shows With 'Zero Haters'. (Image: Twitter/@daaalmakhaniii)
Slowly but surely, after the advent of OTT platforms, limited series and shows are garnering more and more popularity in our country. Even before this, daily soaps enjoyed a significant fan base. Whether it is about relatable characters or an intriguing plot line, you will always find Indian families glued to their television and watching a show religiously. While some shows are evergreen and get love from everyone mostly, there are some shows that do not get a desired response.

Now, Twitter user ‘Ramen’ took to the microblogging site and put forth a question which has sparked discussion. Ramen asked people: “Name a TV show with zero haters." With this he posted a picture of a show named ‘Best of Luck Nikki." Seems like people have an endless list as they have posted multiple shows. From Anupama to Shaka Laka Boom Boom, the list has it all. Have a look:

“The Suite life of Karan and Kabir, old tmkoc episodes, Saarabhai vs. Sarabhai and many I may have forgotten," wrote a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, Indians listed Bollywood songs with zero haters. The melody of ‘Ishq Bulaava’ from the movie ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ to Kalank’s theme song - everything was a part of this list. Sometimes the lyrics might seems confusing but then everything just fits right.

    first published: June 04, 2023, 11:15 IST
