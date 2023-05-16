Indians, Do You Know Elon Musk Is Smitten By 'Insanely Good' Desi Food?

Billionaire Elon Musk has left desi Twitter elated after confirming that he is a fan of Indian cuisine. On Tuesday, the business magnate was all praise for desi food while replying to one of his followers’ tweets. The user in question satiated their hunger with a lavish platter of what seemed to be butter chicken, naan and rice. “I love basic b**** Indian food it’s so insanely good," the user captioned the photograph of their meal.

The Tesla boss seemed to be in full agreement with the tweet praising Indian food. So much so that he did not fail to leave his response in the comment section. “True," wrote the SpaceX mogul. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

Within a span of hours, his response has amassed major traction on Twitter. Not only his followers, but Elon Musk also made his way into the hearts of popular Indian celebs with his one-word comment. When the tweet caught the attention of Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut, she joined the reply section saying, “How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more."

Actor Ranvir Shorey joined the bandwagon, “Not to brag, but Indian cuisine is the most diverse and evolved in the world."

Advertisement

With over a million replies, desi users flooded the comment section with their personality recommendations and suggestions. One Twitterati asked, “What is your favourite dish in Indian cuisine?"

Advertisement

Another stated, “You don’t know Indian food till you try home-cooked traditional - ground from scratch fare. These hotel and restaurant Indian spreads are a mere scratch on the real thing."

One curious user wanted to know if Elon Musk could handle the heat of Indian species. “Spicy or mild? they asked.

Advertisement

One more added, “Indian food, culture, and tradition will make you all fall in love. Food is the best part of India. It opens the taste buds. Varieties make you go crazy. You have dry food and curry. Choices of different food for different months and times of the year."

Meanwhile, a user expressed, “There’s so much more to explore in Indian Cuisine!

We have so many states and so many different cultures, and this is just a fraction of it. You’re missing out on a lot more. Hope you get a chance to try the other dishes someday."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently confirmed he has found a new CEO for Twitter. He announced the news on social media. Musk said ‘she’ will likely take over the responsibility in six weeks. The change will make Elon Musk an executive chairman and chief technology officer of Twitter. Reports indicate the new Twitter CEO is likely to be Linda Yaccarino, the head of advertising sales at NBCUniversal.