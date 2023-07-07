India's 'Titanic' Moment Goes Viral As Overflowing River Mishap Sparks Instant Laughter

Most of us are familiar with the tragic tale of the Titanic, thanks to the immensely successful movie that captured our hearts. Recently, a funny incident reminiscent of the Titanic has been making waves on social media, bringing laughter to many. In this comical video titled ‘Titanic Part 2’, an overloaded boat attempting to cross an overflowing river ends up sinking, creating a hilarious spectacle.

In India, during the rainy season, many villages experience overflowing rivers, requiring boats to navigate the flooded areas. It was in one such village in Karnataka that this incident unfolded. The video, shared on the Instagram account “thugsofkarnataka," quickly went viral, garnering over a million views and more than eight hundred thousand likes.

The video captures the moment when an overloaded boat, with an excessive number of passengers standing on board, attempts to move across the river. As the boat starts to depart from the shore, its imbalance becomes apparent, and it tilts to one side, causing some unfortunate passengers to plunge into the water. However, the hilarity escalates when the boat unexpectedly flips to the other side, intensifying the laughter-inducing spectacle.