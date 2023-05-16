IndiGo Cabin Crew's Mother's Day Wish Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

On a day dedicated to celebrating mothers, IndiGo Airlines took to social media with an uplifting video that flew straight into the hearts of viewers. This touching Mother’s Day video features an IndiGo air hostess and her mother, both serving as members of the airline’s cabin crew. As the heartwarming visuals unfolded, the bond between mother and daughter stood out brilliantly, reminding us of all the love and dedication that mothers show, both on the ground and in the sky.

IndiGo’s cabin crew, Nabira Samshi, delivered an emotional speech introducing her mother to the passengers on board. It was an extraordinary experience for Nabira as she saw her mother in uniform for the first time while they were both on duty. In her speech, she expressed her admiration for her mother, highlighting that she has been working as a cabin crew for the past six years and has been a tremendous source of inspiration in her life.

The delightful video concludes with the passengers applauding and appreciating the mother-daughter duo.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the one who’s always had my back, on the ground and in the air," the airline wrote in the tweet accompanying the video.

Viewers have been deeply moved by the heartfelt content, with many reminiscing about their own experiences on this special day. The video has garnered over a thousand likes and captured the attention of more than 80,000 viewers.

The video stirred a range of emotions among viewers, prompting heartfelt comments. One user expressed their respect, stating, “Great salute both of her. God bless both of you. Specially Great salute to your Mom."

Another viewer found the clip deeply moving, “Heart touching. Both look like sisters. Happy Mother’s day."

In a lighthearted yet emotional tone, a user playfully added, “Bas kar pagli, rulayegi kya."

Another person appreciated the airlines’ gesture, writing, “Thanks to the Indigo Management to give mother and daughter to fly on the same flight on the occasion of Mother’s Day."

We would love to hear about how you celebrated Mother’s Day! Share your experiences and celebrations in the comments section.