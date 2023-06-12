Indore Shopkeepers Feed Stray Dogs, Get Them Vaccinated To Keep Them Healthy

The philosophy of India, the country of sages, has been compassion for all living creatures. Feeding and caring for stray dogs is a tremendously divisive topic in India’s urban neighbourhoods, with conflicts and disputes sometimes erupting between dog enthusiasts and others terrified or intimidated by the animals.

In a heartwarming incident that recently gained attention, the presence of kindness and humanism was reaffirmed. Indrapuri colony in Indore served as a shining example, demonstrating how a small act of kindness can bring immense joy. India’s streets are inhabited by countless stray dogs, and while it has become common to find air conditioners or fans in showrooms, the unique aspect here was the showroom’s compassionate gesture of allowing street dogs to seek shelter inside from the scorching sun.

They are also fed and given milk. Not only that but every dog is vaccinated here at no cost to the shop owners. As a result, these canines are free of all infections and ailments and may live their lives freely.

Feeding stray dogs is legal both within and outside of any civilization, but threatening dog feeders to prevent them from carrying out their important obligation is not. It is a serious offence to abandon an animal, leaving it in a situation where it suffers agony due to famine or dehydration.

When asked, one of the shopkeepers, Vijay Kingrani, a business owner, says that from the beginning, there have always been three to four dogs in his shop. They wait outside the shop if it is closed for some reason. He stated that these dogs stay here all day and are not afraid of anything, regardless of how crowded it is. They are not harmful to anyone.