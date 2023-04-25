Infosys Engineer Quits Job to Become Brinjal Farmer in Japan, Earns Double the Income

An Infosys techie quit his job in favour of brinjal farming in Japan and the potentially risky venture has only rewarded him so far. Venkatasamy Vignesh, who used to earn Rs 40,000 at Infosys, now makes double the amount from farming in Japan, reported Moneycontrol. Vignesh realised farming was his true calling after he began tending to his parents’ farms during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Initially, his parents, who are also involved in agriculture, did not take to his idea as quitting his job at Infosys meant letting go of a stable source of income. However, Vignesh pushed forward, getting himself enrolled at Chennai-based Nihon Edutech, which trains people in Japanese culture and language before helping them get placed in the country.

Japan has a demand for farmers due to its ageing population and its younger population being disinterested in agriculture. Vignesh finished his training in six months and moved to Japan, where he worked at a brinjal farm in the country’s Kochi prefecture. Now, two years later, Vignesh earns Rs 80,000 after tax deductions and lives in the company quarters for free. However, he does have to take care of his food requirements.

Vignesh’s work at the brinjal farm involves taking care of the crops and harvesting, cleaning and processing them once they are ready. He told Moneycontrol that a lot of the farming work there is mechanised, which reduces manual labour. Vignesh intends to return to India with his learnings. He aims to introduce innovative methods of farming in this country.

All’s well that ends well; it’s now smooth sailing with Vignesh’s family as well. “They are okay now knowing that I am making more money than in my last job at Infosys while still working in the agricultural industry. They are also a little proud that I intend to return and share my experiences with them," he was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

Vignesh’s journey is certainly nothing short of daring. How many of us could choose to uproot our entirely decent lives in the pursuit of our passions down rocky paths?

