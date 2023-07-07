Innocent Kid Questions Why Ganpati Bappa Is Not Wearing A Raincoat, Video Goes Viral

Sometimes kids are deemed too little to know about the world, but often, their way of thinking surprises everyone. Most of the time, they utter the stupidest things but that cannot match the level of purity when they move people with their simple questions. Though these moments are rare they are enough to leave people in a maze of deep thoughts and win hearts. In a similar act of wholesomeness, this kid’s query about Lord Ganesh’s raincoat during the rainy season has melted multiple hearts on Twitter.

Footage of the incident going viral shows the little munchkin visiting a temple. The kid prays to God with folded hands before leaving people surprised with their keen observation. The tiny devotee is equipped with a raincoat to shield them from the downpour of water droplets. But that isn’t the case with the idol of Lord Ganesha. “Raincoat kuthe aahe (Where’s the raincoat?)" the puzzled kid asks, pointing in the direction of God’s idol. “Raincoat kuthe aahe tyancha (Where’s Lord Ganesha’s raincoat)," the child repeats in Marathi.

A man who seems to be the kid’s father, overwhelmed by the kid’s question, explains, “Raincoat naahi lagat tyana (He doesn’t require a raincoat)." The little munchkin continues to look at the idol when the video comes to an end. “Tiny Devotee, Big Question! A kid enquiring about Ganpati Bappa’s raincoat," said a Twitter user while sharing the clip online.

Take a look at the adorable antics of the kid here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, a barrage of users began hailing the kid as a “pure soul" and “sweet child." A user commented, “God bless the innocence."

Another wrote, “The purest heart and godly mind."

One more added, “Cuteness overload, clean heart."

Meanwhile, a user said, “Small mind, big question."

A Twitterati also prayed for the kid to not lose pure devotion while growing up, “That’s pure devotion. As the kid will grow, we will scare him with religion and he will lose the purest form of devotion he ever had. May Bappa blesses the kid."