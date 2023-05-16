Innovative 'Jugaad' Allows Cricket Enthusiasts To Play The Game In Middle Of An Ocean

Imagine being in an open sea with very limited entertainment options, how would you find innovative ways to overcome the boredom? Here’s an example of passionate cricket enthusiasts, who refused to let limitations come their way. In an interesting display of resourcefulness, a game of cricket was played on the deck of a ship, challenging the limits of the environment. A video of the unusual match shows a group of men enjoying the thrilling contest. As the ball was struck towards the sea, it appeared that it would get lost. But there was a twist. The ball was tied to a rope which prevented it from getting lost.

Cricket holds an irreplaceable spot in the hearts of millions. Especially, in India, it is celebrated like a festival. However, playing this beloved game on the deck of a ship adds a whole new dimension to the cricketing experience.

The video has captivated a wide range of audiences on social media, with many expressing admiration for the group’s innovative ‘jugaad.’

Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote, “It’s quite normal practice on merchant ships to play cricket in the middle of the ocean."

Another user remembered, “We used to play like this on our roof in the rainy season."

A third person quipped, “When humans use 100% of their brain lol."

Meanwhile, another curious user asked, “But how to tie ball with thread?"

Check out other reactions:

https://twitter.com/cricxharry/status/1658059006592815106?s=20

In the end, the game achieved its primary objective by satisfying the keen passion for cricket.

