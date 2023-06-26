Insect Found In Vegetarian Thali Served To Passenger On Train, Indian Railways Responds

The food quality offered by Indian Railways has once again faced scrutiny after a disturbing incident caught the attention of a passenger. A traveller named Alok recently shared images of an insect found in the vegetarian thali served to him during a journey on the Chhapra Super-Fast Express. The passenger had ordered the food online through the vendors listed by IRCTC on their platform. Expressing his dissatisfaction, the passenger tagged railway authorities in a tweet. While Rail Seva acknowledged the social media post, it remains uncertain what measures have been taken in response to the incident.

“Take a look at the food services. Getting an insect in the food, of course, the refund has been made. PNR number 2625325868. But a train has no pantry car the food services are the worst," the passenger wrote.

Advertisement

Railway Seva promptly responded to the complaint registered by the passenger, expressing their regret for the incident. They assured the passenger that necessary action would be taken to ensure such occurrences are not repeated in the future.

This is not the first such incident in recent times. Earlier, a passenger named Yogesh More discovered a cockroach on the omelette he ordered for his daughter on Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express.

Tagging railway authorities on Twitter, More brought attention to the issue.

Advertisement

One user stated that despite various changes, the quality of Indian Railways’ food remains the same.

A user criticized the Railways and suggested that only when someone dies will they take action.

Advertisement

Another complained about the standard response, noting that no follow-ups or actions are taken.

A user suggested penalizing IRCTC and blocking the respective vendor as a solution to the issue.