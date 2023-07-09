'Inspired By Ghajini': Woman Trolled For Putting ‘Finally CA Aditi’ Update Every Year Since 2021

Sharing your accomplishments and achievements has become a trend on social media. Everyone wants to share the latest job that they have got or an award that they have received on social media. Be it LinkedIn or Twitter, the joy of sharing your achievements with others only doubles it. However, in a similar instance, a woman named Aditi took to the micro blogging platform and shared when she completed her degree and became a CA. What came as an uncanny surprise was that Aditi has put the same update thrice in a row, every different year.

The tweets have caught attention on social media and the user is being trolled for the same. “CA License hai ya Amazon Prime Membership. Har saal renew," wrote a Twitter user as he shared the screenshot of Aditi’s profile.

“Finally ca aditi : completed final year It’s ca aditi : completed backlogs but didn’t get ca registration successful Finally it’s ca aditi : she did the above two," wrote a Twitter user mockingly. Another person mentioned, “Amazing talent to clear CA thrice." “Membership har saal renew karwani padti hai ICAI ko fees de kr," wrote another user.

