'Inspiring': Twitter Lauds Man Who Helped His Mom Escape Low-paying Job

Mothers are nothing short of real-life superheroes for their children. They possess a unique ability to face any challenge happily to see their family in a better place. They are willing to go to great lengths to ensure their children’s well-being and happiness. Therefore, it’s the responsibility of every child to repay the countless sacrifices their parents have made, wherever they can. One such tale of a son’s gesture for his mother, breaking her free from the chains of a low-paying job is winning hearts on social media.

Twitter user, Ayush Goyal shared a post where he proudly recounted the satisfying moment when he helped his mother in leaving her low-paying job to embrace the dream of becoming a full-time mother and wife. With success in life, Ayush decided to give his mother the comfort she always deserved. He also recalled the difficult times the family faced, particularly when they found themselves in tears together in the bathroom due to their financial constraints, which almost hindered his college education. Ayush addressed the transformative power of Twitter, not only for him but also for his mother’s life took a positive turn. Accompanying his post, he shared two pictures of his mother.

The tweet read, “My mum just escaped her $70/month 9-5 to become a full-time mother and wife. This was her dream. I still remember when we both cried in the bathroom because we had no money for my college. Twitter not only changed my life but my mother’s as well. Grateful to my 764 friends."

Soon after the post surfaced online, Twitter users flooded the reply section with an appreciation for Ayush’s gesture. “All the best brother… you are making your parents proud…big hug," a user commented.

Another wrote, “Very inspiring story, amazing work Ayush. Keep pushing for greatness."

“Ayush, this brought tears to my eyes. That’s incredible. More power to you! Following your journey, now," a social media user wrote.

Earlier, Ayush disclosed how he left his accounting job and pursued online writing work.

Through his determination and hard work, he achieved remarkable progress within a few months, allowing them to upgrade from their tiny one-room home to a more spacious apartment.