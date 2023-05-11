Insta Influencer Performs Skincare While Skydiving at 10,000 Feet, Viral Video Will Make You Gasp

Mckenna Knipe, a prominent Instagram influencer, has established herself as a creator of unconventional content with her ‘heightened’ videos featuring daring antics while skydiving. While her previous videos have showcased her indulging in various food items mid-air, she recently surprised her followers with an exciting video for makeup enthusiasts. In this particular video, she performed her skincare routine and applied makeup to her face while skydiving at a breathtaking altitude of 10,000 feet. This older video has recently gained viral attention from internet users, who are captivated by her fearless and adventurous spirit.

In a video that she shared on her Instagram profile in December 2022, Knipe showcased her skincare routine while skydiving, beginning with cleaning her face using a wet towel. Against the challenging backdrop of maintaining balance in the sky, she proceeds to apply moisturizer, face oils, and other skincare products. Fans enthusiastically applauded her ability to surpass conventional norms, and many inquired about her skincare routine in the comments. The video caption reads, “What’s your skincare routine?!! There’s no better way to feel refreshed, awake, and moisturized than at 10,000 ft!"

Watch the Viral Video:

“You are the definition of cool. Enjoy your life and keep flying as far as you can," commented a user while another declared, “You are awesome… love your style." In addition to the heartwarming reactions, some viewers also had a lighthearted response to the video, and it wouldn’t be difficult to understand why!

One user humourously remarked, “Imagine walking outside to get in your car to go to work…and then a container of moisturizer from @ultabeauty burns in from the clouds above like a goddamn phoenix of death." Another user jokingly imagined a scenario, saying, “Imagine just standing on your porch enjoying your morning coffee and you get knocked out by the bottle of toner or something if she drops it."

Apart from this, Knipe has delighted her audience with various other entertaining acts. These include amusing stunts like stuffing pies in her face, devouring a burger, or enjoying noodles while perched on a skydiver.

‘Soaring to new heights’, literally!