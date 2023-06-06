Instagram Story Icon Suddenly Got Bigger and Users are Freaking Out on Twitter

Recently, Instagram users have been observing larger icons for their Stories feature on the platform. This change has caught the attention of many users since May 30, and it has now been reported that a significant number of users are experiencing the same. This has sparked speculation among users, with some wondering if Instagram’s parent company, Meta, is intentionally experimenting with this change or if it is simply a glitch. Despite the lack of an official announcement from the company regarding any modifications to the icon representing the feature with a 24-hour lifespan, users are finding the enlarged icons to be highly inconvenient.

As a result, they have turned to Twitter to share memes and jokes, reflecting their unexpected and unwelcome encounter with this sudden alteration. One user exclaimed, “Am I tripping or did Instagram make the story icons bigger?" Another frustrated user chimed in, “The instagram update is so annoying & unnecessary, why did the story icons had to be so gigantic now?" It seems like people are absolutely not on board with this change!

In the meantime, check out the hilarious meme storm that followed!

While Meta has yet to address the larger size of IG story icons on Instagram, it is possible that the app is experimenting with this change as a means to explore the impact of user interface factors.

On the other hand, after rumours regarding Instagram’s ranking algorithms gained momentum, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, took to a blog post to address the misconceptions and shed light on the matter. In his statement, Mosseri expressed his commitment to improve the explanation of how Instagram functions.