Instagram User Asks TMKOC's 'Bapuji' Amit Bhatt if He Chews 'Gutkha', Actor's Reply Goes Viral

Actor Amit Bhatt is renowned for his portrayal of ‘Bapuji’ or ‘Champak Lal’ or ‘Champak Chacha’ in the popular television show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ His character blends humor, wisdom, and cultural values, which he imparts to the younger characters on the show. Whether it’s his fear of dogs or his comical ‘Nahane Jaa’ reprimands to ‘Jethalal,’ Bhatt never fails to entertain the audience with his antics, including his infamous garba.

Recently, about two months ago, the real-life Bapuji shared an Instagram reel featuring his wife, Kruti Bhatt. In the reel, he humourously enacted a saying in Hindi that goes, “40 ke baad stree samajhdar ho jati hai par mudde ki bat to ye hai ki vo khudko 40 ki maane to na (After turning 40, a woman becomes wiser, but the real issue is whether she considers herself 40 or not)." Though the reel was meant for lighthearted fun, it unexpectedly went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

In the comment section of the post, a user jokingly asked, “Do you consume gutkha?" to which the actor replied with a candid “Yes." This revelation sparked a wave of trolling and negative reactions from people who found it ironic that he promotes values on the show while consuming tobacco in real life.

Check Out:

However, Bhatt didn’t let the criticism get to him and responded to a user asking about the flood of negative comments with a witty retort, saying, “Aur kuch kaam nahi hai…free hai" (They have nothing better to do…they are free).

Advertisement

The incident didn’t end there; the comments and reactions have spilled over to Twitter as well. One user posted the screenshot of the funny IG banter and wrote, “Sidhi Baat No Bakwas" (straightforward and honest), while another appreciated his candidness.