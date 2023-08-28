Instead Of Scolding, Mom Wrote This On Her Daughter's Poor Test Results

Did you ever have a time in school when your test results weren’t great and your teacher wanted you to take the paper home for your parents to see? Your parents must have scolded you for scoring lower marks. But this wasn’t the case with this woman. A woman named Zainab found her grade 6 math notebook and recently posted pictures on her X account (previously known as Twitter), displaying her math test papers where she didn’t do very well. Instead of scolding her, Zainab’s mother had left encouraging and supportive messages on each paper.

Zainab recounted how her mother used to provide support and encouragement, even when she obtained lower marks. “Found my grade 6 math notebook and love how precious mother was signing every bad test with an encouraging note for me," she captioned the pictures.

In one of the pictures that she shared, there was an answer sheet where she had achieved 0 out of 15. On this specific paper, her mother had penned, “Dear, it is so courageous to own this result."

In a later tweet, the woman added, “I went on to study math and even enjoy it until a levels. I scored well too! This is what happens when you don’t shame your child for failing."

Check out the post here:

Since its upload on August 25, the tweet has gained 75,000 views. In addition to the substantial number of views, many engaged in the comment section, expressing their perspectives. Some admirers even went to the extent of describing Zainab’s mother as a true gem.

A user said, “That’s why mother is the best teacher, Guide, friend and philosopher in life. Your mother deserves all the respects for her positive approach to her child. Stay Blessed!"

While another stated, “This is so precious."

“Just showed this to mumma daddy at dinner table. Koi gal ni. I’m sooo overwhelmed," read a comment.

One of the individuals humorously shared his own experience, mentioning, “Hum to khud hi sign kr dete the Kahi dant na pr jaye (We used to sign the test papers on our own, in the fear of getting scolded)."