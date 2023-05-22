Internet Can’t Believe They’ve Found ‘Nike’ Logo In 400-Year-Old Painting

The world of art is full of surprises and a recent discovery at the National Gallery in London has created a buzz on social media. While seeing the renowned 400-year-old painting, ‘Portrait of Frederick Sluysken’ by Dutch Master Ferdinand Bol, a woman spotted something extraordinary. She thought she saw a Nike logo in the masterpiece, according to The Sun. This unexpected sighting has started a discussion about time travel, leaving experts and enthusiasts puzzled. The gallery shared the intriguing picture with a caption that honours the artist, who died in 1680. The tweet features the painting of the son of a wine merchant. Interestingly, the gallery then encouraged viewers to examine the painting closely, “Take a closer look at his shoes and you might spot what looks like a more ‘modern’ detail. Can you see it?"

Upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that the shoe in the painting has a sign that looks like the Nike logo.

The incident came to light when Fiona Foskett visited the National Gallery accompanied by her daughter, Holly. The unexpected sight caught Fiona’s attention, prompting her to ask her daughter, “Is he wearing a pair of Nike trainers?"

Fiona couldn’t help but wonder if the young boy depicted in the painting had somehow obtained a pair of Nike trainers, possibly making him “a trendy-looking youngster" or even a time traveller.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the National Gallery said, “We are delighted that this picture has been such a hit with our visitors. It resonated with followers when we put out a tweet asking people to see if they could spot a more ‘modern’ detail by taking a closer look at the shoes of the eight-year-old boy in the portrait."

Sharing the fascinating details about the painting, the gallery described the young boy’s attire and revealed that he is wearing a stylish grey suit and a matching cloak, decorated with shiny gold buttons and ribbon bows. The wide-brimmed hat is hooked over the chair which is positioned behind him.

If you are also confused about the logo that looks like of Nike in the 400-year-old painting, we are here to help. The renowned footwear brand was established in 1964, long after the creation of the painting. So, what are your thoughts on this surprising discovery?