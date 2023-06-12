Internet Destroys Chef’s Caramel Silk Creation With ‘Chidiya Ka Ghosla’ Jokes

If you are someone who loves watching food videos, prepare to be mesmerized by the captivating artistry of caramel silk decoration. A video shared on Instagram has taken the culinary world by storm. Showcasing the intricate process of creating a stunning caramel silk decoration using only two steel glasses. In the mesmerizing clip, a skilled chef takes centre stage, demonstrating his mastery of caramel art. With finesse and precision, he begins by creating a bridge between the two glasses using molten caramel. Taking a spoonful of the luscious golden syrup, he deftly spreads it between the glasses, connecting them in a delicate dance of caramelization.

As the seconds tick by, a remarkable transformation unfolds before our eyes. The once separate glasses become united by a delicate caramel bridge, suspended in mid-air. It’s a sight that seems almost magical, showcasing the chef’s impeccable technique and artistic vision. But the journey doesn’t end there. With a touch of ingenuity, the chef carefully lifts the caramel creation, shaping it into a beautiful circular form. The caramel silk, now a work of edible art, is gracefully placed atop a decadent ice cream dessert. The combination of smooth, creamy ice cream and the delicate crunch of caramel silk is sure to tantalize the taste buds and leave diners in awe of the chef’s culinary prowess. “Caramel silk for food decoration," the caption read.

Advertisement

The video, which has captured the hearts and appetites of food enthusiasts around the globe. It has invited viewers into a world where sugar becomes a medium for artistic expression. Meanwhile, a few users wondered why it reminded them of a bird’s nest. Especially with the ice cream scoop placed in the middle, it bore a striking similarity. “Is it just me or does this actually looks like a nest?" a user wrote.

Advertisement

“Mujhe yeh ice cream chahiye (I want this ice cream)," another comment read.

A user commented, “Not a bad idea, just need to be more refined I guess."