Internet Divided Over TikTok Trend Featuring 'British Chinese' Takeaways

With various cuisines around the world, each country’s food culture offers unique flavours. However, when a particular food culture transcends borders, it undergoes changes to suit the local palate. This is particularly evident in Chinese dishes that are popular around the world but are slightly modified when served outside China. Now, lately, a trend has taken over TikTok where British people share their Chinese takeaway meals in videos. However, this has sparked a debate about the authenticity of these meals, as they are not the same as the traditional Chinese cuisine, but rather a variation known as “British Chinese," which differs significantly in both taste and ingredients used.

In a viral video, shared on Twitter, a British woman showcases her Chinese food order while describing each dish. Her order includes two curries and a sweet and sour sauce because “I can’t just have one sauce". She then takes out chicken balls from the bag followed by salt pepper chicken, crispy seaweed, chicken chow mein noodles, crispy beef, egg fried rice, and pepper chips.

Following this, the woman loads her plate with the food and begins to relish it.

While she may have enjoyed the feast, users did not seem quite happy as many took a dig at her and others following the same trend for taking away the originality of the Chinese food.

“Not gonna lie the chicken balls slap, but you need to accept up front that you’re eating a mockery of “Chinese" food Seaweed just fried cabbage, still good Anyone who buys chips from a Chinese takeaway here is deranged and needs putting down," a person said.

Another described the food as “saucy McDonald’s with noodles".

“Ya lmao this is literally every Chinese food in the UK," a comment read.

One user claimed that “Chinese food in the UK is not Chinese food".

This person chose to give an explanation – “It’s British Chinese food. Chinese people opened restaurants in the UK and over decades adapted their cooking to locally available produce and British tastes. It’s developed in it’s own way and will not be like food in China".

Another wrote, “This happens in every country. Chinese food is different in France, in Italy, in the UK. Have you tried fusion food in the Far East? It is generally rank".

So, what are your thoughts on “British Chinese food" and will you be willing to try it?

