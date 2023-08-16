Internet Is Not Happy With AP Dhillon's Choice Of Shoes

AP Dhillon, the Punjabi-Canadian singer, created quite a stir when he uploaded pictures, promoting his latest song “With You," featuring Banita Sandhu. However, it wasn’t just his musical collaboration that captured people’s attention. It was the colourful shoes he sported in the images that have set left the internet miffed. Some people pointed out that these shoes bore a resemblance to the colours of the Indian national flag. Many accused Dhillon of showing a lack of respect for the flag.

Later on, faced with a wave of criticism, the singer chose to remove the post. Banita Sandhu posted similar photos to promote their upcoming song.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Fans flocked to the comment section to express their displeasure over Dhillon’s choice of shoes

The photos were also shared on Twitter, where it garnered similar reactions from the viewers.

A Twitter user shared a post saying that it is not allowed to wear anything resembling a tricolour below one’s waist and a flag cannot be used in any other merchandise.

While one person pondered whether Dhillon’s choice of wearing such shoes right before Independence Day was a deliberate act of disrespect, another individual was simply appalled by his actions.

Dhillon’s latest song, With You, is a romantic tract with a music video featuring exotic locations and a couple on a romantic excursion. The lyrics of the song are written by Dhillon’s frequent collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

The singer is currently in India for his upcoming docuseries titled ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind.’ He expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he’s received for his music. Looking back on his journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, he shared that he never could have imagined narrating his story in this extraordinary way.

Talking about the series, Dhillon said in a statement, “When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating, " reported Indiatimes.

Check out the official trailer here: