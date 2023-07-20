Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Internet Reacts to Netflix's Password Sharing Ban With Hilarious Memes

Internet Reacts to Netflix’s Password Sharing Ban With Hilarious Memes

Netflix will start taking action against account sharing from July 20, not just in India but also in countries like Indonesia, Croatia and Kenya.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 17:21 IST

Delhi, India

People can't stop wondering how many friendships or bonds are going to be affected by Netflix's decision. (Credits: Twitter)
People can't stop wondering how many friendships or bonds are going to be affected by Netflix's decision. (Credits: Twitter)

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that sharing passwords in India won’t be allowed anymore. The company wants each account to stick to one household only. So, if anyone outside the household is using the account, they’ll need to switch to a new one and pay for it. Sharing passwords was like a major act of kindness, right? We can’t help but wonder how many friendships or bonds are going to be affected now. Social media is flooded with reactions, and it seems like most users are pretty disappointed with the whole deal. Here are a few reactions that caught our eye:

A user directed the message to Netflix India, stating that they are prepared to pay the required amount but password sharing should not be banned. “Dear Netflix India, you want money? Good. Take it. But when your promise 4 screens on your top-tier plan, we expect 4 screens. What we do with those 4 screens should not be your concern. Now, increase the subscription amount on your highest plan and leave us be," he wrote.

Another customer wrote to Netflix India, expressing their displeasure with the decision. “Netflix India You made a big blunder by stopping the password-sharing option in India. Maybe it worked in other countries but it won’t work in India. It’s time to see some losses," the tweet read.

Users pointed out the other impacts of Netflix’s decision. “Netflix to not allow people to share passwords. Big blow to entrepreneurship in India & failed relationships in which the only thing you shared was a Netflix password," he wrote.

Some people memes to share hilarious reactions to the news. And when you talk about memes, how could you keep Rajinikanth out of the picture?

Check other reactions here:

    • Netflix, in a recent blog post, emphasised that they spend extensively on a varied selection of new films and TV shows. They also stated that they aim to ensure that no matter your taste, mood or language, there will always be something enjoyable to watch on Netflix, regardless of who you’re watching with.

    The streaming service will start taking action against account sharing from July 20, not just in India but also in other regions including Indonesia, Croatia and Kenya.

    first published: July 20, 2023, 17:21 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 17:21 IST
