Internet Turns To Pharmacists To Decode Doctor's Handwriting In Hilarious Meme

The internet is filled with umpteen amusing doctor-handwriting memes but this unreadable advice from a wise medical practitioner is sure to give even pharmacists a run for their money. Society appreciates doctors for saving lives but it isn’t an unknown fact that people barely understand a word they write. Though many believe “Genius minds have bad handwriting" but is the pharmacists all around the world who deserve the genius title for decrypting the Morse code of scribble doctors give in prescriptions.

Taking a hilarious dig on the usual occurrence is this meme that details an enlightening piece of advice from a wise doctor. The photograph captures a blackboard with “A wise doctor once wrote," written in bold. But what follows is the display of numerous scribbled words. Take a look at the photo here:

Just like prescriptions, the internet began seeking help from pharmacists to decipher the message. A user commented, “The Pharmacist should be able to decode it."

Another highlighted how sometimes even Pharmacists fail to understand the doctor’s language, “I showed my Pharmacists this meme and they laughed out loud. The Pharmacist laughed because they agreed and confessed that sometimes they have to call the doctor and ask what medication was written on the prescription."

A user joked, “All I see are badly drawn worms lol"

One more said, “Looks like barbed wire to me."

The photo has been viewed by more than five lakh people on Twitter.

Previously, a hilarious video capturing the transition of a doctor’s handwriting from 10th grade to achieving a specialist degree left the internet in splits. The video consisted of two columns, one specifying their degree level and another featuring the readability of their written word. With the increase in degree level, there’s a hilarious drop in the readability factor. Take a look at the clip here: