Internet’s Bizarre Food Combo Claims Our Beloved Biryani With A Strawberry Version

Biryani, the beloved dish known for its ability to bring people together, has recently become the subject of a heated online debate. A video shared by an Instagram user, Pushpek Sidhu, has stirred up a storm in the online community, leaving biryani lovers both shocked and furious. In the video, Sidhu reacts to a chicken biryani recipe that takes an unexpected twist. The recipe creator decides to incorporate strawberries, dubbing it a “healthy version of Biryani." As the video progresses, the person adds unconventional ingredients like using only turmeric as a spice. Sidhu’s reaction to this culinary sacrilege is a mix of confusion, disbelief and evident anger.

Advertisement

Since being posted two days ago, the video has gained significant attention, accumulating an impressive 2,89,000 views and a range of reactions. The comment section has become a source of entertainment with a multitude of hilarious reactions.

One commenter amusingly asked, “Why haven’t you credited the original creator? I just want to report him for terrorism." Another chimed in, saying, “Do not let the British people cook." The emotional connection people have with Biryani was evident in a comment that read, “This is seriously not okay. We need a trigger warning before watching this recipe. Biryani is sacred." Someone even jokingly added, “I think my whole neighbourhood heard me yelling in horror."

The video has caused widespread discontent among biryani enthusiasts, with many expressing their displeasure through humorous remarks.

However, this is not the first instance of a weird food recipe stirring up a debate online. The internet is flooded with similar culinary experiments that push the boundaries of taste, leaving the masses bewildered and dissatisfied.

Advertisement

Previously, a food vendor’s experiment with pastry had garnered traction on the internet. The viral recipe showed the vendor’s experimental pastry pakoda (fritters) dish. The clip posted on Instagram starts with showing a pastry before the vendor drops it in gram flour paste turning the delicious sweet dish into crispy fritters. The soft, creamy layers of a dessert paired soon get a cover of fritter.