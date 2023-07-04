Internet's Favourite Minister Shows Nagaland's Contribution Towards Plastic-Free Environment

Today, the world is choking on the waste produced by single-use plastic. Every effort to reduce this impact on our planet counts. Showing the contribution Nagaland has in combating this problem, Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a clip on his Twitter handle. The video shows how the state uses organic packaging when selling fruits and vegetables. In most places, you would find these food items in plastic packaging. But not in Nagaland. Using tree leaves, the food items are neatly wrapped. It is a perfect way to reduce the waste produced.

Minister Temjen Imna Along has a knack for sharing insightful and funny videos with his followers. People on the internet are drawn to his content and his cheerful personality. Especially when he is sharing a message through his tweets. This time as well, he made sure to make people remember International Plastic Bag Free Day with his tweet. Along with the clip he wrote, “Aaj bole toh World Plastic Bag Free Day hai kya? (Today is World Plastic Bag Free Day)". Check out the clip right here:

Social media users were impressed by this effort in Nagaland. Many lauded the state for reducing plastic waste. Some commented on how most Northeastern states make sure to keep their environment neat and tidy. Others remarked on the importance of this effort on mother nature. A few also commented on how this practice should be adopted all over India. “That’s why most of the Northeast states including Nagaland are environment friendly. Very rare to find organic vegetables in the market," a user wrote.

Another tweet read, “This packing is very important from the point of view of the environment…"

“Excellent… we should start this all over Bharat," a user tweeted.