Internet's Favourite Minister Swears By Akshay Kumar's Punctuality

Another day, another interesting post by Internet’s favourite Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along. Whether it is a joke on his weight, love for food, or relationship status, his funny and quirky social media posts rank on top of the Internet. Well, for his latest one, he derived inspiration from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The actor, widely known for his punctuality, seems to have motivated the State’s Minister of Higher Education and Tourism to reach on time for an event.

In a picture shared by the minister, he can be seen sitting on his dedicated sofa at an event with no one around him. Following his early arrival at the event, the Nagaland minister appreciated himself and thanked Akshay Kumar for inspiring him. “Dekho, I’m not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience (See, I’m not a VIP. I come earlier than the audience). Inspired by Akshay Kumar," he wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

As anticipated, Temjen’s post went viral in no time with many reacting to the post. “I like your genuinely & light heartedness …this helps common man to approach a leader for help," a social media user wrote.

Praising him, another one commented, “You’re not VIP but VAP (Very Admirable Person)"

Advertisement

“Sir, I think you didn’t come early, you came on time but the audience was late as usual..!" a comment read.

Advertisement

A person reflecting on how important time is, wrote, “The one who loves to do their work seriously knows “time is everything".

“Undoubtedly you are one of the most wonderful person in India’s politics who never fails to entertain netizens like us," a Twitter user commented.

Earlier on Monday, he posted an inspiring tweet as he began his work week. In the photo shared by him on Twitter, he can be seen getting into a car, a white Ambassador, probably for office. “Its Mondaaaay! Let’s get ready for work! I too have an Ambassador." Within just hours of uploading, the post was liked by over 6,000 people.

What are your thoughts on his latest post?

Read all the Latest News here