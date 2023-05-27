Internet's Odd Food Combo Family Has A New Member –Gulab Jamun With Curd

There seems to be no limit to the internet’s fascination for bizarre food combos. From pizza being paired with ice cream to mango maggi and chocolate dosa we have seen everything. Or at least, we thought we had, until gulab jamun with curd came into the picture. Yes, you heard that right! The unique combination has captured the spotlight, evoking a range of emotions and garnering significant attention. While you may have indulged in the popular combination of rabri jalebi or relished the classic pairing of gulab jamun with rabri, this new odd combo has left the online community perplexed.

In a video posted on Instagram, a vendor is seen serving luscious gulab jamun alongside a generous scoop of curd. With a touch of pride, the vendor claims it as the second most famous dish in their shop. Priced at Rs. 50 for a platter containing one gulab jamun and curd, the unconventional combo has sparked curiosity and discussion, garnering over eight lakh views on the post. The caption poses a thought-provoking question: “Would you dare to try this combination?"

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

The comment section was filled with a diverse array of emotions from the people, reflecting their mixed reactions to the combination.

A user claimed it to be the most common dish in the northeast, “This is a very common dessert in North East and West Bengal. People used to serve it in marriage or any other occasion."

Advertisement

While others could not digest the odd combo. Giving reasons why it was absolutely a wrong combo, a user wrote, “This is the absolutely wrong combination. Probiotic k sath fried and sweet too (Fried and sweet with probiotics too). Absolutely wrong."

“Hum gulab jamun lovers walon ko ghayal kar diya, ghayal kya inhone katal kar diya (They have wounded the lovers of gulab jamun; so deeply that it feels like they have killed us)" said another.

Advertisement

Another Instagram user claimed that the food industry is destroyed. He wrote, “The street food industry has been destroyed by food bloggers & because of them these restaurant owners are creating new food combinations to get popular."

Will you ever try this combination?